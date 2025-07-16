Police investigating chain-reaction crash on I-15 near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

BLACKF00T — Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle property damage crash that occurred at 12:17 p.m. on Interstate 15 just north of Blackfoot.

The vehicles involved were:

2021 Freightliner with a 2021 utility trailer – Driven by a 31-year-old male from Manitoba

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan – Driven by a 24-year-old male from Pocatello

2025 Peterbilt with a 2018 utility trailer – Driven by a 47-year-old male from California

All northbound traffic was coming to a stop in the construction zone. The 2021 Freightliner semi failed to stop in time, colliding with the back of the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, pushing it into the back of the 2025 Peterbilt.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Blackfoot Police Department, Blackfoot Fire & EMS, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police