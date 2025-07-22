Police search for missing 19-year-old who may have crashed off Highway 21 - East Idaho News

BOISE COUNTY (KIVI) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman who may have crashed off Highway 21.

Elise Messerly has been missing since 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 20. Officials say her phone last pinged near milepost 18 on Highway 21, leading them to believe that she could have crashed somewhere after that.

Messerly was driving a 2012 white Toyota Camry, license plate 1A XIL7U. Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (208) 392-6670.