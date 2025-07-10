Pony Express Car Wash is giving away a Traeger grill, a $300 gift card, and more barbecue essentials - East Idaho News

Pony Express Car Wash is giving away a Traeger grill, a $300 gift card, and more barbecue essentialsPublished at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — It’s Winning Wednesday, and Pony Express Car Wash is giving away the perfect prize package to have the summer barbeque of your dreams.
One lucky person will win a brand new Traeger grill with wood pellets, a $300 gift card to Grand Peaks Prime Meats, two three-month Tripe Crown car wash memberships to Pony Express Car Wash, an Igloo cooler, two boxes of soda and a $100 gift card to Albertsons.
Follow the details in this Facebook post to be entered to win.
The winner will be picked at random on Friday! GOOD LUCK!
***Be aware of Bots or Scammers alerting you to a win. We will never ask you to click a link or provide a credit card to claim a prize. If a spam bot messages you, please report it to Facebook.***