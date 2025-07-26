Preston man dies in motorcycle crash in Utah - East Idaho News

HYRUM, Cache County (KSL.com) — A Preston, Idaho, man died Thursday in Blacksmith Fork Canyon in a motorcycle accident.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the accident occurred just before 11 p.m. when the motorcyclist, who was traveling west on state Route 101 near mile marker 10, came to a curve in the road.

“The driver was unable to negotiate the curve and ran off the road to the left. At this location, the roadway is approximately 12 feet above the river. The motorcycle ran off the road near the river bridge, landing in some brush on the other side of the river, before coming to a rest in the river,” the department said in a statement.

The 19-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

Speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash, the department said.