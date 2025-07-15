Shady Grove Music Camp brings one-of-a-kind music experience to eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Bringing something genuinely unique to the region, the Shady Grove Music Camp returns to Pocatello’s FMC Park this Friday and Saturday with two full days of live music, food and camping.

Now in its sixth year, the music festival has become a one-of-a-kind celebration in east Idaho’s music scene. It features original music from nearly 30 performers from diverse genres across Idaho, Utah, Wyoming, Oregon and even Indiana.

“This is a chance to see amazing regional acts right on the verge of making it big,” said Mike Engle, one of the festival’s co-founders and organizers.

Since its founding in 2019 by a group of passionate local music lovers, Shady Grove has become a destination for eclectic, independent music fans.

Performances take place on three alternating stages arranged in a horseshoe shape. The festival offers more than 20 hours of continuous entertainment in a rotating lineup of rock, funk, soul, punk, hip-hop, electronic and folk music.

This year’s headliners include Portland’s high-energy, breakbeat house funk trio Yak Attack; Boise’s gritty Americana singer-songwriter Jeff Crosby; and genre-bending punk-pop outfit Stop.Drop.Rewind from Northwest Indiana, and StrumBucket, a five-piece multi-genre jam band out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“There’s nothing like this in Pocatello,” said Engle, “We seek out local and regional bands from all genres with original music. Every year, we feature amazingly talented bands who are right on the edge of making it.”

Shady Grove takes place at the scenic 20-acre FMC Park just northwest of the city. It’s a family-friendly event with a relaxed, communal vibe—with shade trees, art installations, craft vendors, food trucks, and even a dedicated children’s playground.

“We started this festival with a cool, groovy vibe, and we’ve worked hard to maintain it,” said Engle. “The beautiful FMC Park is prepped and ready with lots of shade for an amazing event.”

Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday, July 18, and again at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 19. Single-day tickets are $40 or $65 for a weekend pass, including overnight camping. A weekend pass without camping is $60. Prices increase by $5 on Friday. Children 13 and under get in free with a paying adult, and carpooling is encouraged. Parking is $10 per vehicle with two or fewer adults.

Campers are encouraged to stay overnight; traditional tent camping, camper vans, and trucks are welcome. A limited number of RVs are also allowed, but these spots must be reserved in advance by emailing shadygrovemusiccamp@gmail.com.

Overnight campers can wake up on Saturday morning to guided yoga and meditation sessions, accompanied by occasional communal activities, such as a planned drum circle, which is new this year.

“It’s a chance to start the day grounded before diving into another round of incredible performances,” said Engle.

This event is sponsored by Idaho State Journal, KISU, Jim Dandy Brewing, Studio 305, Goody’s Pub, Monks Auto Reconditioning, Nugget CBD, Center Street Bar & Grill, Connections Credit Union, Mocha Madness, Chubby’z, Deckadence, Brick 243 Gastropub, Portal Productions, BRI-CO, Lindgren Fossils, Blush Beauty Spa, Fossil Hoard, and Lost Boys Tattoo.

For tickets and the full lineup, visit https://shadygrovemusiccamp.com/.