Teenage girl dies, man rushed to hospital following crash in Twin Falls County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

FILER — The Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday at 3:24 p.m. eastbound on 3700 North near the intersection of 2000 East, in Twin Falls County south of Filer.

A silver 2000 Mercedes-Benz E340 sedan driven by a 19-year-old female from Filer with a 19-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls was traveling eastbound on 3700 North when it lost control and left the roadway causing it to roll near the intersection of 2000 East.

Neither occupant was wearing their seatbelts and the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Life-saving measures were taken on scene and the driver was transported via ground ambulance to Saint Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. The passenger was transported to Saint Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle with apparent minor injuries.

Next of kin has been notified.

3700 North was completely blocked from 2000 East to 2100 East for approximately two hours while Idaho State Police conducted the investigation.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Filer Police Department, Air Saint Luke’s, Filer QRU, and Magic Valley Paramedics.

This incident remains under investigation.