Traffic diverted on US-20 in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Westbound traffic on U.S. Highway 20 is backed up from the Ucon to the County Line exits in Bonneville County (going from Rigby toward Idaho Falls).

It appears to be because of a significant crash near the Ucon exit, according to witnesses.

Eastbound traffic is also slowed.

The Idaho Transportation Department is recommending that people consider an alternate route. Witnesses say westbound drivers are being diverted off the highway.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with more information as it becomes available.