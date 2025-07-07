Victim in fatal Minidoka County car crash identified - East Idaho News

PAUL — The victim of a fatal crash has been identified after two pickup trucks collided at an intersection in Minidoka County.

Minidoka Coroner Lucky Bourn identified the victim of the crash as 55-year-old Roger Curtis Davis of Paul. The cause of death was blunt force trauma. Idaho State Police troopers said Davis was not wearing a seatbelt.

Davis was driving a 1992 Ford Ranger south on North 600 West in Minidoka County. When he passed through the intersection with West 200 North, the driver of a 2024 Ram 2500 failed to stop, causing a crash with Davis’s vehicle.

The 39-year-old man driving the Ram was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by personal vehicle to the local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Davis died at the scene.

It reportedly took emergency teams three hours to clear the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.