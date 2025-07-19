Woman arrested for allegedly crashing into police cars while fleeing, injuring 3 Utah police officers - East Idaho News

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) — A South Ogden woman has been charged with assault on an officer for reckless driving that injured three Logan City Police officers overnight, requiring one to go to the hospital by ambulance.

Kindy Ann Viator, 37, has been charged with six counts of assault against a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, one count of failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop — resulting in injury, one count of failure to stop at an injury accident, one count of reckless driving, and one count of failure to stop or yield.

According to documents, just after midnight on July 18, three Logan City Police officers in two vehicles were dispatched to a woman acting “erratically near a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway.” As officers approached the vehicle, the woman — later identified as Viator — sped away through the parking lot.

The officers followed Viator in their vehicles and saw her vehicle pull into an apartment complex a couple of blocks away. The first officer followed Viator into the lot and activated their emergency lights. Viator was in a dead end, and began “rapidly maneuvering back and forth” between the dead end and the officer’s vehicle.

In order to escape the dead end, Viator collided with the police vehicle and a second vehicle that was parked. The other police vehicle on scene began chasing Viator, and additional police vehicles became involved in the pursuit. While fleeing, documents say she traveled around 70 – 80 miles per hour in a residential zone and violated multiple traffic laws.

When Viator was cornered, she allegedly struck the second police vehicle front-to-front to escape. Both police vehicles that had been struck managed to corner her a third time in another dead-end parking lot.

She crashed into the two police vehicles again, and the two officers in the first vehicle sustained injuries. One officer had a wrist injury, and the other received a laceration to the head.

Finally, Viator was stopped in a fourth parking lot and struck the second police vehicle again. This crash caused both vehicles to become disabled, and the officer driving that vehicle sustained serious injuries and had to be transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Viator surrendered and was arrested. She was booked into the Cache County Jail and is currently being held without bail.