Work begins this week on I-15 bridges toward the Montana state line - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

DUBOIS — Repairs and improvements on the first of 11 bridges along Interstate 15 north of Roberts toward the Montana state line started Monday. Crews will be replacing water damaged concrete and installing anti-skid surfacing to greatly extend the life of the bridges. Travelers should expect to see lane restrictions and lower speed limits where work is occurring through the summer and fall.

Work got underway where the most significant repairs are needed, on the northbound lanes of Exit 184 at Stoddard Creek. Traffic will be routed off the bridge and on to the ramps, with travel affects much like those seen last year on the southbound lanes.

Stoddard Creek Road underneath I-15 is the access to popular camping areas and will be restricted to one lane or closed intermittently during construction. The closure will only be in place when passing under the bridge is not safe based on the work being done. When closed, drivers can proceed to Exit 190 at Humphrey, turn back around and head south to Stoddard Creek, then make a right turn toward camping areas.

From I-15 mileposts 136 to 189, repairs are also being done on 10 other bridges and interchanges through the summer and fall. Work at Exit 180 at Spencer and Beaver Creek Overpass will continue for about six weeks. At the other locations, it will last just three to four days. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on I-15 where these efforts are being completed.

Updates on specific work zones and travel impacts will be available on the Idaho 511 app or on the website.