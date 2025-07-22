You have to see this! Video of microburst destroying camper in Downey goes viral - East Idaho News

WILD WINDS — A camper was recently destroyed during a microburst in Downey, and not only was the incident caught on camera, but the footage has since taken the internet by storm.

A TikTok video shared by @Ryan2768 shows a camper being blown over in the intense winds. It rolls completely over one time before rolling a second time and landing upside down.

“Oh no!” a man is heard repeatedly saying as the camper gets tossed around.

Matt Johnson, a KSL meteorologist in Utah, shared the video on his Facebook page and said the microburst happened July 15.

“Sixty-eight mph microburst winds in Downey, Idaho, did some SERIOUS damage to Ryan Boyle’s RV!” Johnson wrote on his Facebook page. “He tells me this severe wind totaled his trailer on Tuesday! TOTALED! This is a not so friendly reminder that severe thunderstorms can be quite destructive out here in the west. Just because there’s no tornado, doesn’t mean there can’t be some powerful storms!”

In follow-up videos shared on TikTok, Boyles shows the aftermath of the storm and the damage it did to the camper up close.

Items appear to be scattered across the yard, and their belongings inside the camper are in a jumbled mess.

“As you can see, it’s pretty much shredded,” Boyles said in the video. “It does look like the kool-aid man went busting through here.”

He explained that his son was the one who saw their shed “disappear into thin air” before filming the moment their camper came off the ground. Not only was their shed and camper destroyed, but he pointed out their siding on their house was damaged too.

“It’s been pretty crazy. We’ve got over nine million views now,” Boyles said about the video of the camper.

But he also mentioned, “We are safe. No one was hurt.”