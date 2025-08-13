13-year-old's vintage tractor project almost sidelined when father is hospitalized - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY – A superstar will be in attendance at this week’s Fremont County Fair, besides Nashville’s SJ McDonald, who takes the stage on Friday.

When 13-year-old Kobin Harrison pulls his 1973 Allis-Chalmers 440 into the lineup of Thursday’s annual Tractor Show, only a handful of people will know the significance of the machine and how it came to be – and almost didn’t make the lineup.

Kobin has been collecting tractors since he was a little boy, according to his mother, Dannielle Harrison. They started small, just toys at first, but several years later, when Kobin set his eyes on the 440 sitting in a crumbling barn in Plano last year, he began to hatch a plan.

“From the moment he laid eyes on this tractor … at the age of 5, it was his dream to have it someday,” Dannielle said.

The tractor originally belonged to the late Blair Fisher and his son, the late Todd Fisher. The machine fell into disrepair after Todd Fisher died in 2021. Daughter Tangi Fischer heard that Kobin had his heart set on the machine and worked out a deal in October 2024.

Kobin Harrison shows off his Allis-Chalmers 440 prior to restoration. | Courtesy photo

“After the passing of her father, Todd, Tangi made the most thoughtful decision to gift that tractor to Kobin, as she knew it would be loved and well taken care of,” Harrison said.

The only condition? That he never sell it. Not a problem, according to Dannielle.

“Being a farm kid, Kobin’s love for tractors definitely runs in the blood,” she said

It took about half an hour for Kobin’s father, Justin Harrison, well known as a “tractor guru,” according to Dannielle, to get the thing fired up and rolling after nearly 30 years of sitting idle.

“This was truly the best day of Kobin’s life,” Dannielle said. “He cried tears of joy and couldn’t believe it was his.”

Thanks to the help of friends, haulers Mark Mortensen and Heath Anderson, the old Allis 440 made its way home to the Harrisons in Archer.

“Kobin has worked day in and day out to get her show ready,” Dannielle said. “He wants to show off this beautiful treasure in the name and memory of Todd Fisher.”

Now, you’d think that’s the end of this father-and-son restoration project tale.

One wrinkle in getting the massive tractor to this year’s show struck the Harrisons when Justin, Kobin’s father, fell ill with a little-known disease that put him in the hospital for nearly three months.

“We thought we were going to lose him,” an emotional Dannielle said.

Query Fever, or Q fever, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “is a disease caused by the bacteria Coxiella burnetii.”

According to the CDC, the bacteria are common in some animals, such as goats, sheep and cows, but are hard to diagnose in people. People can get infected by breathing in dust contaminated with infected animal feces, urine, milk and birth products.

When Justin went down, 12-year-old Kobin stepped up, putting his tractor project aside.

“He finished the haying while Justin was ill and basically ran the farm,” Dannielle said.

“This boy took over the role of taking care of their small family farm while (Justin) was recovering,” said Rebecca Anderson with the Fremont County Fair Board. “He drove his tractor and parked it in its spot in the tractor show with all of us cheering him on. We’d love to see him get recognized for the work he’s put in and the priceless help he’s been for his dad and family.”

The Fremont County Fair runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 2350 Airport Road, in St. Anthony.

Highlights include the following:

Ag Olympics, tonight (Tuesday)

Max Palmer Memorial Horse Pulls on Wednesday

Annual Tractor Show all day on Thursday, followed by a free performance by the Aaron Ball Band on Thursday night

SJ McDonald Live Concert on Friday

Demolition Derby on Saturday

As in the past, the fair features 4-H and FFA competitions, live entertainment and food vendors hawking traditional fair treats.

“This year’s fair is a celebration of how we honor our past while moving forward with an eye toward new possibilities and a bright tomorrow,” Anderson said.

Left to right, Mark Mortensen, Justin Harrison, Kobin Harrison, and Heath Anderson, stand in front of Kobin’s 1973 Allis-Chalmers 440 that will be part of the Tractor Show at the Fremont County Fair this week. | Courtesy photo

Kobin Harrison shows off his restored 1973 Allis-Chalmers 440 that will be part of the Tractor Show at the Fremont County Fair this week. | Courtesy photo