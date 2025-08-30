1,500 customers without power after truck hits power pole in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — About 1,500 Idaho Falls residents were left without power early Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit a power pole at 17th Street and St. Claire Road, according to a post on the Idaho Falls Power Facebook page.

Sarah Wheeler, a spokeswoman with Idaho Falls Power, said most customers should have their power restored by 2:30 p.m. Customers surrounding the pole might not have power until late Saturday evening.

“Idaho Falls Power crews are on their way and working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible,” IFP officials stated on the Facebook Post.

The outage area is between East 17th Street, south to East 65th Street, and South Boulevard, east to St. Clair Road.

According to an EastIdahoNews.com reporter on the scene, Sams Club in Idaho Falls closed and escorted customers out of the store until power could be restored.

Officials thanked customers for their patience and stated, “Please use caution in the area while crews are at work.”