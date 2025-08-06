6 dead after confined space rescue at Colorado dairy farm - East Idaho News

COLORADO (KCNC) — Six people are dead after a confined space rescue at a dairy farm in Northern Colorado, according to the Weld County Coroner’s Office. All the victims have been identified as men, most are adults, although one might be a 17-year-old.

The Weld County coroner told CBS News Colorado that preliminary findings indicate some sort of exposure to a gas on Wednesday at Prospect Valley Dairy, located east of Keenesburg.

Authorities said autopsies will occur over the next several days and offer more details for the investigation.

The victims have not been identified by authorities.

OSHA is investigating the incident. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, there was nothing criminal in nature discovered.

Keenesburg is located 41 miles northeast of Denver.