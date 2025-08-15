As Idaho Falls new water nears completion, the city plans demolition of older tower this fall - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After months of construction, Idaho Falls’s new water tower is nearing completion, which means the current 88-year-old tower will be coming down.

Dave Richards, the city’s water superintendent, told EastIdahoNews.com that the old water tower will be used until the new one is ready to take over. However, the city is already working on finding a list of demolition contractors for the older tower.

“The intent would be to have the tower come down this fall,” Richards said.

The issue with its demolition is that its location within the downtown area will make the demolition process tricky, according to Richards. He said the city hopes to have a shortlist of contractors by September.

Understanding public sentiment on finding ways to preserve the old water tower in its original location, Richards affirmed that it can’t stay and that the decision to demolish it is the safest move. Once the new tower goes into service, the city will stop investing maintenance dollars in the old one, and it will begin to deteriorate.

Richards said that once a contractor is chosen to demolish the water tower, if residents have enough backing, they can negotiate a contract to have the tower taken elsewhere.

If this possibility happens, the issues would remain the same: finding ways to mitigate the lead-based paint safely and ensuring its longterm structural feasibility once it’s relocated.

“Not saying that it couldn’t happen, but it would be a side contract between a private individual and whoever the contractor is,” Richards said. “I’m sure that information could be made available to see if the contractor would entertain a side contract with a private organization or entity, or individual.”

In April, the Museum of Idaho hosted a town hall to discuss the history of the water tower and have residents share memories of it. During the town hall, ways were discussed to preserve parts of the old tower. Richards said there would be a portion of the contract where specific tower pieces would be salvaged to give to the museum.

Richards said there are still a few more projects to be completed before the new tower can be officially put into service. He said installing heating and ventilation, safety improvements, and electrical work must be completed before it can be chlorinated, filled, and tested for bacteria. Once it passes these tests, it’ll be good to go.

Depending on the contractors and barring any issues that delay completion, Richards said it will go into service by early fall or even sooner.

There are ongoing improvements to the Idaho Falls Public Library parking lot, but he noted that these should no longer affect residents commuting on the streets around the water tower.

Regarding the lights on the water tower, Richards said they were a little teaser of what the installed lights can do, but they won’t always stay red and blue. The city’s employees still need to be trained on the lights, and a policy needs to be established for their use.

“We’re anxious to get that new tower up and into service and look forward to it,” Richards said. “We obviously hate to say goodbye to the existing one, but unfortunately, that’s just the case due to time and age.”