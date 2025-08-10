Back-to-school immunization clinics happening this week across eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health will be holding a series of back-to-school immunization clinics from Monday, Aug. 11, through Thursday, Aug. 14, at several schools during back-to-school registration. The clinics are open to all children aged 18 years and younger who are in need of routine immunizations.

The scheduled clinics include:

Monday, August 11

South Fremont Jr. High 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

550 N 1st W, St Anthony, ID 83445

Tuesday, August 12

North Fremont Jr. High/High School 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3581 E 1300 N, Ashton, ID 83420

Rigby High School 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

3833 E Rigby High Ln, Rigby, ID 83442

Wednesday, August 13

Rigby Middle School 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

290 N 3800 E, Rigby, ID 83442

Thursday, August 14

Farnsworth Middle School 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

305 N 3700 E, Rigby, ID 83442

The childhood immunizations offered include DTaP, Hep A, Hep B, HPV, Meningitis, Polio, Tdap, and Varicella. Foreign travel, Influenza, and COVID immunizations are not included in these clinics.

EIPH will be billing most private insurances and Medicaid. For those who are uninsured, there is a low-cost option to help ensure that children receive the vaccines they need

“Vaccines are like a seatbelt. You never know if you will be in an accident, but it is good to be safe,” said Esmy Quintero, RN, Nurse Manager at Eastern Idaho Public Health.

EIPH plans to schedule more back-to-school immunization clinics as other school registration nights become available.

For those who are unable to make these scheduled clinic times and are interested in receiving back-to-school immunizations, call your local EIPH office to make an appointment at regular clinic hours.