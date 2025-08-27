Bannock commissioners criticized for seeking pay raise amid non-profit cuts - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Bannock County residents mostly scolded their elected county commissioners on Tuesday during a public hearing on the county’s proposed 2026 fiscal year budget, voicing frustration over planned cuts to nonprofit services while commissioners want to raise their own salaries by nearly 15 percent.

For more than an hour, residents from across the county urged the three commissioners — Ernie Moser, Jeff Hough, and Ken Bullock, and county clerk Jason Dixon — to restore, rather than cut, funding for organizations that serve vulnerable populations, including veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness.

The proposed $102.8 million budget would reduce nonprofit contributions by $131,500, lowering allocations from $477,500 in fiscal year 2025 to $346,000 in 2026 — a 27 percent cut. The most significant change would eliminate all county funding for Aid For Friends, the only homeless shelter in Bannock County. Other organizations facing reduced support include the Veterans Memorial Building and area senior centers.

At the same time, the three commissioners and County Clerk Jason Dixon would receive raises of approximately $12,000 each, increasing their annual salaries from $82,934 to $95,000. Commissioners have stated that the increases are part of a broader effort to prioritize county employee compensation.

While some residents expressed appreciation for the commissioners’ work, every person who spoke at Tuesday’s hearing opposed the proposed budget. Many agreed that it is unacceptable for the commissioners to raise their own pay while cutting funds from groups that provide essential services.

“I’m very aware of the political environment nationally … taking advantage of the less advantaged,” said Richard Smith, a 60-year Bannock County resident and veteran. “I would hope that Bannock County would be above that. Taking care of veterans and the less fortunate is important. Please reconsider Aid For Friends and helping veterans.”

Kay Turner criticized the proposed raises. “I’m not happy with the commissioners getting raises of $12,000,” she said. “Put it back where it belongs — supporting the nonprofits.”

Local veteran and senior citizen Russell Gates was more blunt. “It’s come to my attention that you’re giving a 14.5 percent raise for each of your salaries while cutting benefits for essential programs. You should be ashamed of yourselves. You’re supposed to be public servants, not getting rich,” he said.

Several speakers urged the county to restore funding to the Veterans Memorial Building. This historic site serves as both a gathering place for veterans and a venue for community events.

“Pulling funding from the Veterans Memorial Building is wrong,” said Bud Smalley, an advisory member of the Veterans Memorial Association. As an Army veteran and building historian, Miguel Dominic added that the facility is “one of the few places where veterans can go inside to gather.” Both men stressed its importance to the broader community for things such as dances, weddings, memorials, and officer training.

Shannon Ansley, a board member for Aid For Friends, warned commissioners of the consequences of eliminating support for the shelter. “Homelessness is a county and a city problem,” she said. “If you decide not to fund us, there will be more homelessness on the street to overcome, and the outcome will be more cost to the city.”

Other residents tied the issue directly to the commissioners’ performance. “Raises must be earned, and you commissioners had an epic failure,” said Lidia Noble, noting that recent county missteps with Idaho State University should negate any pay increases.

Pocatello resident Carol Mahar said she was shocked by the commissioners’ audacity in proposing a 15 percent raise for themselves while cutting funds for Aid For Friends and local senior centers, where many rely on meals that may be their only meal of the day.

Chairman Jeff Hough thanked the public for attending, praising the attendance and said concerns would be taken seriously. “It’s fantastic to hear public input on the decisions we make,” he said. “There has been a lot said and we have heard it. We heard it loud and clear.”

The commissioners are expected to review the feedback and announce their decision on the record at their regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m.