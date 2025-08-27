Bat tested positive for rabies in Oneida County - East Idaho News

MALAD — A bat has tested positive for rabies in Oneida County, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH).

According to a news release, this is the sixth bat to test positive for rabies in Idaho and the first found in southeast Idaho this year. The release states that while the majority of bats do not have rabies, rabies is “virtually 100% fatal” to humans and other animals.

“It is extremely important for people to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally,” said Jeff Doerr, SIPH Epidemiologist in the news release.

SIPH is advising residents to be aware and cautious of any contact with bats.

According to the release, bats are the only known natural reservoir for the rabies virus in Idaho and should always be avoided. An average of 15 bats carry the virus in Idaho each year, and no region in Idaho is considered to be rabies-free.

Bats may be carried into homes by pets or enter through open windows or doors. The release advises residents to take their pets to the veterinarian if they may have come into contact with bats.

In addition, if humans come into contact with bats, or if you awake to find a bat in your home and can’t be sure if the bat scratched or bit you in your sleep, SIPH advises residents to contact the public health department as well as your medical provider.

Bats that come into contact with people, pets, or livestock should be tested for rabies. If possible, save the bat in a container and contact the local health department for testing options. Never handle a bat with your bare hands. Always use gloves, towels, or blankets if you have to handle a bat.

There is no need to test a bat that hasn’t had contact with humans, pets or livestock.

SIPH warns that even seemingly insignificant exposure to bats has led to fatal consequences in the past. If you can’t be sure of contact, it is better to error on the side of caution.

SIPH also advises that because pets can come into contact with the rabies virus through sick bats, it is important for pets to be up to date on their rabies vaccinations. If your pet brings home a dead bat, collect it in a plastic bag for testing and contact your veterinarian to ensure your animal’s vaccinations are up to date.

For additional information, you can visit the SIPH webpage here and the Center for Disease Control’s website on rabies here. You can also contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s Epidemiologists for more information on rabies at (208) 478-6303.