Body recovered from boat on Lake Powell - East Idaho News

PAGE, Ariz. (KSL.com) — Authorities recovered the body of a deceased man from a boat on Lake Powell on Saturday morning.

At about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, boaters passed a boat anchored near the Bullfrog Marina and saw what appeared to be a dead body, according to a release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office, Glen Canyon Park rangers, the Utah Department of Natural Resources and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded and recovered the body.

The man has been identified as Bruce Wayne Brinkley, 77, of Globe, Arizona, according to the release. There is no indication of an accident, foul play or suicide, though it is an open investigation.

In the release, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office gave its condolences to the Brinkley family.