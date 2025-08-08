Boil advisory issued for water in Chubbuck - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — The city of Chubbuck has issued a boil water advisory following a water line break.

The city experienced a drop in water pressure below 20 psi/loss on Thursday because of the break, according to a news release.

“A drop in/loss of water pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow, by backpressure, or back-siphonage,” the release says. “As a result, there is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain disease-causing organisms.”

Officials advise the following:

▪ DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil. Let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

▪ You may continue to use your water to wash your hands using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Please also use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

▪ Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms. These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can cause nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches.

▪ The symptoms above are caused by many types of organisms. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

The water lines are being flushed to reduce the risk of possible contaminants, and authorities anticipate resolving the problem by Sunday.