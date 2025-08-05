Burn ban in effect for Madison County through September - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Madison Fire Department.

REXBURG – Due to low fuel moisture and low relative humidity, a temporary burn ban is in effect in Madison County.

The Madison Fire Department, in conjunction with the Madison County Commissioners of Madison County declared a temporary open fire ban, in place from August 1 until September 30, 2025.

“Madison Fire Department has the expectation this burn ban will heighten the public’s awareness of the extreme fire conditions we are in,” Fire Chief Corey Child says. “We are hopeful following the restrictions outlined in this ban will lessen our chances of a large fire in Madison County. The current indices of low fuel moisture and low relative humidity indicate any fire started in Madison County has a high probability of resulting in a large fire.”

See the adopted resolution for detailed information.

Violations of this temporary burn ban will be considered a misdemeanor and carry a $100-$300 fine.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the National Preparedness Level has been

set at a level 3. Level 5 is the highest level of activation. This is due to a significant increase in

fire activity in multiple geographic areas, as well as an increased competition for shared resources nationwide.