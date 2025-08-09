Chubbuck ends boil order after tests come back clean - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — City officials have ended a boil order in Chubbuck after determining the water is safe to drink again.

The city announced the order Thursday following a water line breakage that caused flooding on Hawthorne Road between Bonanza Avenue and West Chubbuck Road.

That water line was repaired on Friday afternoon, according to Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England.

On Saturday, the city issued a statement that said “the city of Chubbuck’s water system has been disinfected and flushed and water samples were taken at multiple locations throughout the city. The testing shows that the water is safe to consume.”

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality gave the city permission to lift the advisory.