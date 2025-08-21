COURTROOM INSIDER | A trial, a letter and a big question: Who killed Phyllis Addy? - East Idaho News

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” a 15-year-old girl vanishes after school. Three years later, her remains are found in a carrot cellar. A teenage boy is arrested and convicted for killing the girl, but he’s released from prison.

Now, nearly 50 years later, the girl’s family is learning new information.

Nate Eaton interviews Betty Addy, Phyllis Addy’s mom, as the family hopes for a big break in the case that’s haunted them for decades.

