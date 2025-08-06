COURTROOM INSIDER | Convicted felon, mother of 5 Portia Louder shares her story - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Convicted felon, mother of 5 Portia Louder shares her storyPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” she was convicted of mortgage fraud and sentenced to serve 7 years in federal prison. What this mother of 5 learned from her experience and how she’s helping other women in prison.
Watch Nate Eaton’s interview with Portia Louder in the video player above and learn more about her story here.
Courtroom Insider is sponsored by Newspapers.com, your ultimate destination for exploring the mysteries of the past. Whether you're interested in famous crimes or long-forgotten cases, Newspapers.com gives you a front-row seat to more than 300 years of true crime. Uncover eyewitness accounts, crime scene photos, news reports, and more in 28,000 easy-to-search historical newspapers from across the U.S. and beyond.