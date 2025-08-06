 COURTROOM INSIDER | Convicted felon, mother of 5 Portia Louder shares her story - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER

COURTROOM INSIDER | Convicted felon, mother of 5 Portia Louder shares her story

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” she was convicted of mortgage fraud and sentenced to serve 7 years in federal prison. What this mother of 5 learned from her experience and how she’s helping other women in prison.

Watch Nate Eaton’s interview with Portia Louder in the video player above and learn more about her story here.

