COURTROOM INSIDER | Daybell, Kohberger and the serial killer you've never heard of - East Idaho News

Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton has the latest on Lori Vallow Daybell and Bryan Kohberger. Plus, journalist Carolyn Ossario joins Nate to talk about a serial killer you’ve likely never heard and the podcast that’s bringing it all to light.

Learn more about and listen to “Stolen Voices of Dole Valley” here.

