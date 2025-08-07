 COURTROOM INSIDER | Shasta Groene's story of surviving a serial killer - East Idaho News
COURTROOM INSIDER

COURTROOM INSIDER | Shasta Groene’s story of surviving a serial killer

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Shasta Groene’s powerful story of survival. Nate Eaton speaks with Gregg Olsen, the journalist who spent four years working with Shasta on the new book “Out of the Woods: A Girl, a Killer, and a Lifelong Struggle to Find the Way Home.”

Watch in the video player above.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION