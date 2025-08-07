COURTROOM INSIDER | Shasta Groene's story of surviving a serial killer - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Shasta Groene’s story of surviving a serial killerPublished at
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Shasta Groene’s powerful story of survival. Nate Eaton speaks with Gregg Olsen, the journalist who spent four years working with Shasta on the new book “Out of the Woods: A Girl, a Killer, and a Lifelong Struggle to Find the Way Home.”
Watch in the video player above.
