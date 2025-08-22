 COURTROOM INSIDER | The woman who lost $1 million to a scammer she met on a faith-based dating website - East Idaho News
Courtroom Insider

COURTROOM INSIDER | The woman who lost $1 million to a scammer she met on a faith-based dating website

  Published at
Nate Eaton

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Nate Eaton speaks with a woman who lost $1 million to a scammer on a faith-based dating website.

How it happened, how it ended and her advice for others.

Watch in the video player above.

