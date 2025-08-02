Deputies find life-size sex doll in Blackfoot River after 3-hour search for body - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS – A three hour search for what initially appeared to be a body in the Blackfoot River ended up being a life-size silicone female companion doll.

It all started Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m., according to Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey.

Mabey tells EastIdahoNews.com someone had reported seeing a body in the river about 16 miles northeast of Soda Springs. The Blackfoot River flows from the Diamond Creek area and connects to the Blackfoot Reservoir.

Deputies flew drones along a stretch of the river during the search. A team went in the water around 12:30 p.m. once the alleged body was found.

“When my team went in and pulled it out of the water, that’s when they realized it was just a life-size companion doll,” Mabey says.

Mabey says the doll had been in the water for quite a while by the time they found it. It’s unclear who it belonged to or how it got there. The search crew took pictures of the doll, but Mabey didn’t have any on-hand.

Mabey doesn’t think they’ll ever find out who put the doll in the river, but if they do, the individual will be charged with littering.

Despite investing time and resources into something that ended up not being an actual emergency, Mabey says he’d “rather go all out and make sure we did everything properly at a scene … than to rush in and do something and find out we should’ve done something more.”

“This whole story has generated a lot of jokes and stories and really interesting Facebook comments,” says Mabey. “I was hoping it’d blow over and no one would ever hear about it … but I can also see it’s an interesting story.”