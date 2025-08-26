Easy southern-style fried okra recipe that is so delicious - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

A staple side dish in the South, this fried okra recipe is simple, quick, and oh-so-delicious. Ingredients 2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup cornmeal self-rising or plain

4 cups okra fresh or frozen, sliced

1/4 cup vegetable oil Instructions Thaw okra. Combine eggs and buttermilk in one bowl, and combine the salt, pepper, and cornmeal in a separate bowl. Coat okra with egg/buttermilk mixture and then transfer to dry mixture and coat. Heat approximately 1/4 cup of oil in a skillet until hot. Dip okra from the bowl into the oil with a slotted spoon. (Leave the extra cornmeal in the bowl and throw away). Stir occasionally and cook until okra is brown and crisp. Take out of oil with the slotted spoon. Watch video of the recipe here.

