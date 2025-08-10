First-time festivalgoers share what they love about Chubbuck Days - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – Another year of Chubbuck’s most widely-attended community celebration has come and gone.

Chubbuck Days 2025 was held on Friday and Saturday, with the first day featuring a free movie in the park and the parade and festival on the second. EastIdahoNews.com spoke to a number of people attending the festival for their first time ever and learned what they thought about it.

“I think we need something that lifts up the spirit, because of all the craziness around, and this seems so peaceful and so well-developed and directed. So I think it’s worth it. Community needs to get together. We need to see the positive things in life,” said Enexa Rodríguez.

Despite a boil order going into effect just two days prior, the Chubbuck Days parade and festival went just as the city planned.

RELATED | Chubbuck ends boil order after tests come back clean

Thanks to the city receiving clear results on its boil order, Chubbuck firefighters were able to hold the Fireman’s Rain. And thanks to city staff, the street where a water pipe breakage occurred on Thursday afternoon was fixed by Friday afternoon, allowing the parade to proceed along its scheduled route.

City Council President Roger Hernandez said that this teamwork by the city and the larger community is something he’s seen many other times in the time he’s lived in Chubbuck.

“The teamwork is just phenomenal. I’ve seen that kind of teamwork for 13 to 14 years,” Hernandez said. “People come together, get things done and move on. That’s the objective.”

Both Mayor Kevin England and Hernandez were thankful for another chance to be at Chubbuck Days, where they can talk to community members in a more casual setting.

Mayor Kevin England speaks with Idaho Carta Sierra Law. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

“People have the opportunity to just come up to talk to us. They know he’s on the council and (I’m) the mayor, but it’s laid back. In other words, we’re not in a business meeting. … (And if) you have a question, bring it on,” England said.

Gavin Farnes and a boy named Daigun, both with the Idaho Youth Boxing Club, were at the Chubbuck Days Festival for the first time. Farnes enjoyed the opportunity to interact with younger community members interested in boxing, which is one of his favorite things about the sport.

“I do boxing to relieve stress. I also like competing. … I like training with the younger kids as well, and helping them out,” Farnes said.

Gavin Farnes instructing Daigun in boxing. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Another Chubbuck Days first-timer was Seth Rasmussen, an Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America, who was helping kids participate in the Scouts’ rock climbing wall.

“(Chubbuck Days) is a nice social event, getting to see the local people, (getting to) know the local companies, see which ones actually care about the people there,” Rasmussen said.

Mayor England said that he’s not aware of many other communities in the area that hold their own version of Chubbuck Days. The only two he knows of are American Falls Days and Ammon Days.

England said he often has people ask him if the city will keep holding Chubbuck Days. Not only will they keep holding it, he said, they may even expand it at some point.

“As long as I have an influence, this is going to happen. It’s the right thing to do,” England said.