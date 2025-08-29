 Four-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 results in injuries; drivers should expect delays - East Idaho News
Four-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 results in injuries; drivers should expect delays

Daniel V. Ramirez

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Crash on U.S. 20 in Idaho Falls near mile marker 308 involving four vehicles and causing injuries | Michael Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — A four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 Friday afternoon resulted in injuries and major traffic delays.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crane told EastIdahoNews.com he is unsure how many people were injured, but said traffic will be delayed in the area for the next couple of hours.

According to PulsePoint, the crash was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lane near mile marker 308 in Idaho Falls.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as we receive more information.

A four vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in Idaho Falls is expected to delay traffic as crews clear the area. | Michael Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
A four-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 Friday afternoon, injuries were reported. | Michael Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
