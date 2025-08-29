Four-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 results in injuries; drivers should expect delays - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A four-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 20 Friday afternoon resulted in injuries and major traffic delays.

Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crane told EastIdahoNews.com he is unsure how many people were injured, but said traffic will be delayed in the area for the next couple of hours.

According to PulsePoint, the crash was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the westbound lane near mile marker 308 in Idaho Falls.

A four vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in Idaho Falls is expected to delay traffic as crews clear the area. | Michael Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com