Fremont County lifts evacuation order near Sand Creek Fire - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Fremont County has lifted its evacuation order for residents of the Sand Creek Ponderosa and Cedar Ridge subdivisions, and in a 5-mile radius around Sadorus Hill, according to Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire officials.

The evacuation order went into effect Friday, after the Sand Creek Fire ignited between Lower Arcadia Reservoir and Mikesell Reservoir 2, west of Ashton. The blaze, which was remeasured Sunday, grew to 851 acres and was threatening structures before firefighters created a perimeter around it.

As of Sunday morning, the wildfire was 40% contained. Further updates on containment are expected late Sunday evening.

Interagency spokeswoman Juley Smith says the fire is mostly out around the perimeter, and firefighters are working on the center, which is still actively burning.

The cause of the Sand Creek Fire was lightning, according to Smith.

