GALLERY: Chubbuck Days 2025 - East Idaho News

GALLERY: Chubbuck Days 2025

Logan Ramsey

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The Chubbuck Fire Department sprays water down on festivalgoers.
CHUBBUCK — Thousands participated in Chubbuck Days on Friday and Saturday various events, including a parade and festival on Saturday. See the photos from the events below.

parade
The Chubbuck Days parade. | Courtesy photo
Chubbuck Days 2025 crowd
People wait in line for the food trucks at Chubbuck Days. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Chubbuck Days 2025 aerial view
An aerial view of food trucks and booths at Chubbuck Days. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Chubbuck Days 2025 classic cars
A line of classic cars at the Poky Car Club’s car show. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Chubbuck Days 2025 festivalgoers
Festivalgoers walk through the car show. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Mayor Kevin England speaks with Idaho Carta Sierra Law.
Mayor Kevin England speaks with Idaho Carta Sierra Law. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Chubbuck Firefighters monitor children as they play on their newest firetruck.
Chubbuck Firefighters monitor children as they play on their newest firetruck. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Gavin Farnes instructing NAME in boxing.
Gavin Farnes instructing Daigun in boxing. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Chubbuck Days 2025 scout
The Boy Scouts of America booth at Chubbuck Days. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Chubbuck Days 2025 football
A festivalgoer throws a football. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Chubbuck Days 2025 group sitting
A group sits down and chats at Chubbuck Days. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com
Chubbuck Days 2025 Firemans Rain
Chubbuck Days 2025 second aerial view
A view of Chubbuck Days as it comes to an end. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

