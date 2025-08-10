GALLERY: Chubbuck Days 2025 - East Idaho News

Local GALLERY: Chubbuck Days 2025 Published at 11:01 pm, August 9, 2025 | Updated at 11:03 pm, August 9, 2025 Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com The Chubbuck Fire Department sprays water down on festivalgoers. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ... CHUBBUCK — Thousands participated in Chubbuck Days on Friday and Saturday various events, including a parade and festival on Saturday. See the photos from the events below. RELATED | First-time festivalgoers share what they love about Chubbuck Days The Chubbuck Days parade. | Courtesy photo People wait in line for the food trucks at Chubbuck Days. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com An aerial view of food trucks and booths at Chubbuck Days. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A line of classic cars at the Poky Car Club’s car show. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Festivalgoers walk through the car show. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Mayor Kevin England speaks with Idaho Carta Sierra Law. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Chubbuck Firefighters monitor children as they play on their newest firetruck. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com Gavin Farnes instructing Daigun in boxing. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com The Boy Scouts of America booth at Chubbuck Days. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A festivalgoer throws a football. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A group sits down and chats at Chubbuck Days. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com The Chubbuck Fire Department sprays water down on festivalgoers. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com A view of Chubbuck Days as it comes to an end. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com SUBMIT A CORRECTION