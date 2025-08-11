'Haus of Paws' online auction underway to support Snake River Animal Shelter - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Snake River Animal Shelter.

IDAHO FALLS — The Haus of Paws Project, an online auction featuring custom-painted dog houses, a hand-painted cat shelter, and fine art, has launched to support Snake River Animal Shelter.

This one-of-a-kind fundraiser brings together artists, animal lovers, and community members in an effort to support SRAS’s mission of rescuing, sheltering, and rehoming vulnerable pets.

Each item in the auction celebrates the creativity of animal-loving artists while also serving a greater purpose. From whimsical, hand-painted pet houses to animal-inspired artwork, the collection offers something for every taste. The project is designed not only to bring joy to the winning bidders but also to make a tangible difference in the lives of animals by providing a vital source of funding for the shelter.

The online auction will run until midnight on Aug. 14.

To view auction items and place a bid, visit the auction site here.

“We feel incredibly fortunate to be located in a supportive community that is willing to donate and give so much to our cause,” said Sally Solis, the Development Director for SRAS. “All proceeds from The Haus of Paws Project will directly fund critical programs, from emergency medical care for injured animals to daily adoption efforts. By participating in this auction, donors and bidders are helping us build a more compassionate community, one paw print at a time.”