How do I keep my kids safe near the water? - East Idaho News

During the summer, people love to be near the water. Whether it is swimming, boating, fishing or floating there are so many fun ways to get outside.

Unfortunately, any activity on the water comes with a risk of drowning and this risk peaks May through August when temperatures are highest. However, there are easy steps families can follow to help keep everyone safe.

If you have children near water, including bathtubs and even buckets, always have a responsible adult supervising. In fact, designate a water watcher. This is a responsible adult who agrees to actively supervise children when they’re in or near water. This person should avoid distractions such as texting or scrolling social media. It’s recommended that water watchers rotate every 15 minutes to keep their attention sharp.

Never let children swim alone or leave them unattended near water.

Teach children how to swim and ensure they’re confident in the water.

Swim in public areas with lifeguards on duty.

Make sure any life jacket you use is U.S. Coast Guard-approved. Remember, a life jacket does not replace adult supervision. Children still need to be watched in the water.

If you have a pool, install four-sided fencing around it to restrict access.

How common is drowning in Idaho?

Drowning is the number one cause of death in the United States for children under the age of 5. Sadly, Idaho averages 34 drowning deaths per year.

According to the Idaho Drowning Prevention Coalition, 80 to 90 percent of drownings could be prevented by wearing a life jacket.

What should you do if you see someone struggling in the water?

In emergencies, it can be easy to panic and not know how to respond. The Drowning Chain of Survival is designed to help people think about how to react before a crisis occurs, so they are prepared to take action. Here are the five steps you should follow to prevent and respond to a potential drowning: