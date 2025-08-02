Idaho Falls mayor recognizes woman with special award for 'outstanding service and dedication to the community' - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Mayor Rebecca Casper presented a special Mayor’s Choice Award to longtime community leader Carrie Getty Scheid on Thursday night, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the city of Idaho Falls.

The Mayor’s Choice Awards were established in 2021 to recognize individuals, businesses and organizations that have demonstrated outstanding service and dedication to the community. Typically awarded at the start of the year, this presentation was held outside the usual schedule to ensure Scheid received the recognition she so deeply deserved.

“For more than 30 years, Carrie has helped shape Idaho Falls into the vibrant, compassionate and creative community we know and love today,” Mayor Casper said. “From the arts and animal welfare to civic engagement and philanthropy, her impact is immeasurable. It’s a true privilege to celebrate her legacy.”

Scheid played a key role in revitalizing downtown Idaho Falls. As the former executive director of the Idaho Falls Arts Council, she helped lead the $4.5 million restoration of the Colonial Theater and the development of the Willard Arts Center. Her efforts also supported the installation of public art, including the well-known art benches throughout downtown. She served on the Downtown Development Corporation board and other civic organizations for many years.

Appointed in 2016 by Mayor Casper to the city’s Civic Center Advisory Committee, Scheid brought decades of expertise and leadership to the group. She was instrumental in guiding the capital campaign for the Frontier Center for the Performing Arts lobby expansion, helping raise $5 million toward the $7.2 million project. Before that, she oversaw fundraising for the Phase 1 renovation of the interior of the Frontier Center, including the installation of new seating.

Scheid’s work extended far beyond the arts. She helped launch Idaho Gives, one of the state’s most successful nonprofit fundraising initiatives, and served on numerous nonprofit boards throughout Idaho. She also helped found the Snake River Animal Shelter and served as a founding board member, helping create a safe space for thousands of animals in need.

She also managed a large email list known as “the Middle” to promote awareness and encourage a commonsense approach to Idaho politics.

Whether through public art, nonprofit advocacy or civic leadership, Carrie Getty Scheid dedicated her time, energy and passion to strengthening the Idaho Falls community.

“Carrie has poured her heart and soul into this city,” Mayor Casper said. “Her leadership has been generous, visionary and steadfast. We are all better because of her, and I was honored to present her with this award.”

Scheid’s husband, Jerry, accepted the Mayor’s Choice Award for Outstanding Community Enrichment on her behalf at the July 31 Idaho Falls City Council meeting.