IDOC investigating after videos posted online appear to show Bryan Kohberger in prison cell - East Idaho News

BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction has launched an investigation after videos posted on social media appear to show Bryan Kohberger in his prison cell.

Several videos on TikTok and X show Kohberger in a white T-shirt, black pants and shoes walking in his cell and putting something on a shelf. The videos appear to be from a cell phone recording off a screen, as the shots show some movement. EastIdahoNews.com is unable to authenticate the videos, and neither can the Idaho Department of Correction.

“We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter,” IDOC said to EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “While we cannot yet confirm the veracity of the videos, if verified, they are a clear violation of IDOC policy and the parties responsible will be held accountable, up to and including termination.

The department cautions that some of the videos “may be fake or AI-enhanced” and said emails were sent to staff the day Kohberger was sentenced, on July 23, and again on July 25.

“IDOC leadership sent two emails to staff reminding them of our policies and expectations concerning professionalism and the appropriate use of technology and social media. Videotaping and publicly sharing security footage is prohibited conduct, and we will be reviewing all legal options, including criminal prosecution,” the IDOC statement says.

Kohberger is housed in long-term restrictive housing in J Block at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna. He is serving four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty last month to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November 2022.

The videos of Kohberger come the same week that he reportedly complained to IDOC staff about being relentlessly tormented by other inmates in prison.

“They are literally getting up into the grate and yelling at him. The inmates are taking it in turns doing it. It’s relentless,” Chris McDonough, a retired homicide detective who now works for the Cold Case Foundation, told the Daily Mail. ‘He’s extremely annoyed and frustrated. He’s complaining to the authorities that he can’t sleep because of them.”

In a separate statement to EastIdahoNews.com, IDOC acknowledged the situation.

“We are aware of Kohberger’s complaints about what he considers taunting. Incarcerated individuals commonly communicate with each other in prison. Bryan Kohberger is housed alone in a cell, and IDOC security staff maintain a safe and orderly environment for all individuals in our custody,” the statement said.