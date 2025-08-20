'I'm broken.' Deputy injured in Tremonton shooting recovering, thankful for support - East Idaho News

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Box Elder County sheriff’s deputy Mike Allred said he is doing well with his recovery, but his heart breaks for the loss of his two law enforcement brothers.

“We are all hurting. Right now I’m broken, pissed, sad and confused,” Allred posted on his Facebook page.

He and his police K-9, Azula, a 3-year-old female Belgian Malinois, were injured in the ambush attack on Sunday night in Tremonton that claimed the lives of Tremonton-Garland Police Sgt. Lee Sorensen and officer Eric Estrada.

After the two officers were shot, Allred arrived at the scene as backup. He was still inside his vehicle when he was shot.

“The deputy sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Bullets penetrating the vehicle struck the deputy’s police service K-9 in the rear compartment, causing serious injuries; the K-9 is expected to survive,” a police booking affidavit for Ryan Michael Bate, 32, states. The affidavit says Bate “was armed with a high-powered rifle.”

As of Wednesday, formal charges were pending against Bate.

In his social media post on Wednesday, Allred said that he wants to “let everyone know that I feel the love and support that has been sent.

“I have received so many messages and phone calls. I have tried to answer all of them, but I cannot keep up.”

Allred also says his “heart breaks for the loss of my two brothers — my friends. There is no doubt in my mind that they would do the same for me!!

“My heart aches for their families, all of my brothers and sisters who do this job. We may have different colors of uniforms, but we all work together and are one big team,” he continued.

Allred also offered an update on Azula, saying the police dog will be fine.

He also praised his family for “holding me together.”

“If I could ask one thing to come from this senseless tragedy, don’t forget how much love and support is being handed out right now. Communities are coming together, people are coming together. Kindness and love is being shared. Keep this moving forward and don’t stop ever,” Allred said.

At a news conference Tuesday, Box Elder County Sheriff Kevin Potter called Allred’s actions heroic for trying to protect other responding officers even after he was hit.

“He was ambushed,” Potter said.

“He was putting the car in park and picking up the radio to call for help and calling that he had seen officers down,” added Box Elder County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Cade Palmer. “He immediately took a round into his vehicle, which injured him and his K-9.”

In audio from police scanners Sunday evening, Allred can be heard saying, “Shots fired. I’ve been hit.” The sound of shooting continued as Allred took cover behind his patrol vehicle.

“I’m hit,” Allred said again, breathing heavily. “I don’t know if it’s in my head or my shoulder.”

Even after getting shot, Allred proceeded to give directions to other officers responding to the scene – and telling them where not to go so they didn’t end up in the line of fire.

“He’s a hero because he was telling all of the other officers who were coming,” Potter said.

Funeral arrangements for Estrada and Sorensen have not been announced as of Wednesday.

