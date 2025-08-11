Judge declares mistrial in former Idaho teacher's rape case after jury deadlocks following emotional testimony - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (KIVI TV) — A jury was unable to reach a verdict in the trial of a former Filer teacher accused of rape, leading the judge to declare a mistrial.

Jacob Mishler took the stand on the second day of the trial, denying all allegations against him.

“Did you ever act on those feelings? No. Did you ever try to kiss her? No. Did you ever try to grope her? No. Did you ever try to get into the shower with her? No,” Mishler testified.

Following Mishler’s testimony, the defense cross-examined the victim, who had begun her testimony on Tuesday.

“I just want to make sure that I understand some of your testimony from yesterday. You’re claiming that on two separate occasions in 2010 and 2011, Jacob groped you, fondled you, and generally molested you sexually. Is that right?” defense attorney Michael Danielson asked.

The victim told jurors, “I can’t count on my hands how many times he molested me.”

The victim’s sister and a detective in the case also provided testimony on Tuesday.

In her closing arguments, Deputy Prosecutor Suzanne Ehlers emphasized the credibility of the victim’s testimony.

“Don’t believe what she says is not true because of some unknown reason. There’s been no credible reason that she lied to the police provided to you by the defense. You have no reason to disbelieve what she says,” Ehlers said.

Defense attorney Michael Danielson questioned the timing of the allegations.

“She was silent until late 2022, early 2023, when she claims she finally told her family,” said Danielson. “When she filled out her sworn statement, claiming that she’d been molested more than a decade earlier, she remained silent when it [came] to rape.”

After five hours of deliberation, the jury was unable to reach a consensus.

A scheduling conference before the end of the month will determine whether the case will be retried.