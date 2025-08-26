Latter-day Saint senior missionary killed in lawn mower accident - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY – It is with sadness that we share with you that an accident in Missouri has claimed the life of a senior missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Brent Blackburn, 68, passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025, near Gallatin, Missouri, on the grounds of the Church’s Adam-ondi-Ahman historic site. Elder Blackburn was operating a riding lawn mower on a side hill when it overturned. Elder Blackburn has been serving with his wife, Sister Carolyn Blackburn, at the site since April 2025. They are from the Helper Utah Stake.

Our condolences and prayers are with Sister Blackburn and their family at this difficult time. We pray that all who are affected by this will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they honor the life and faithful service of Elder Blackburn.