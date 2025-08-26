Local woman arrested after alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old boy - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Jamie Lynn O’Brien has been charged with felony lewd conduct with a minor and felony child sex abuse. She faces a possible punishment of up to life imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000 if found guilty.

According to court documents, on June 30, a report was made to the Pocatello Police Department by the mother of the 14-year-old boy alleging O’Brien had raped her son.

Officers were already heading to O’Brien’s residence, as she had called prior due to an incident of vandalism. At the end of the investigation, an officer advised O’Brien of the allegations.

The officer asked O’Brien if she had any sexual relations with the woman’s son and was told no, and that the son had slept in her bed, but nothing had happened.

Officers spoke with the mother and the 14-year-old boy and were provided an audio recording from the victim.

The document states that the audio recording is of O’Brien expressing her regret for what she had done to the victim.

“I f***** have not been in the right mind set… I can believe that s***. I f***** with a f****** kid,” O’Brien said in the recording.

The victim was taken to Portneuf Medical Center and was examined by a sexual assault nurse examiner.

Two days later, the victim had a forensic interview with the Bright Tomorrows Child Advocacy Center, where he told the interviewer that he and his family were staying at O’Brien’s home.

While there, O’Brien told him he had to sleep in her room because there wasn’t any space available, and nothing had happened that first night.

However, on the second night, the victim reported that O’Brien had come in and kissed him, tried to seduce him, and touched him. The victim told the interviewer that O’Brien made him “put it inside her.”

The morning after, O’Brien told him he had stolen $200 from her and she kicked his family out. In an attempt to get his and the family’s belongings, the victim said O’Brien had gotten in his face and yelled at him to leave the property.

The victim told O’Brien that either he would be allowed to get his stuff or he’d break a window. O’Brien had told her children to get some brass knuckles, and the victim threw a rock and broke the window.

The victim was charged for his actions.

When questioned further about his mother’s knowledge, the victim stated that she was aware of the sleeping arrangements and had been informed by O’Brien where he would be sleeping.

The interviewer asked if there was any payment for the sex, and the victim said no.

When asked if anyone saw anything, the victim said no, but was scared to say anything as O’Brien had told him, “If your mom finds out, I’ll kill her.”

O’Brien had a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Penrod at 9 a.m. on Aug. 26. No other hearings have been listed.

Though O’Brien has been charged with these crimes, this does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.