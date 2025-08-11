Man arrested for robbery, child kidnapping after infant left briefly in car alone at Utah mall - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested in Salt Lake City on Saturday for stealing a car that had an infant in the backseat, according to Salt Lake City Police. The mother was able to get her infant child out of the vehicle before the man fled, according to police.

Carlos Daniel Castellanos, 23, was arrested on charges of child kidnapping (first-degree felony), theft of value over $5,000 (second-degree felony), robbery (second-degree felony), among other charges related to illegal use of credit cards and illicit drugs.

Just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, Salt Lake City Police responded to a robbery at the Gateway Mall parking garage, located at 62 S Rio Grande St. The victim told police she was parked in the garage with her infant child in the backseat when she stepped away from the car while it was running.

According to police, Castellanos was skateboarding in the parking garage and was told to leave by Gateway security. As Castellanos was leaving the garage, he allegedly saw the unoccupied running vehicle and got in the driver’s seat.

He reportedly began driving away when the victim, who was nearby, realized her car was moving and tried to stop it. According to police, the woman was dragged by the vehicle for several feet before Castellanos allegedly realized that there was an infant in the backseat.

Castellanos then stopped the vehicle and yelled for the victim to get her child. The mother was reportedly able to open the car door and retrieve her child before Castellanos fled in the vehicle.

On Friday, Aug. 8, the victim called police and reported that her credit cards that were in her stolen vehicle were being used at a local 7-Eleven. Police reviewed surveillance footage at the store and found images of a male suspect that matched the individual involved in the Gateway car theft.

Just before 11:40 p.m., police found and detained Castellanos at Taufer Park. He later admitted to detectives that he stole the car at Gateway while the child was inside. He reportedly also admitted to stealing the victim’s credit cards and using them at 7-Eleven.

During Castellanos’ arrest, police found methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession.

Castellanos was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the aforementioned charges. No further information is available at this time.