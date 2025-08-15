Man arrested in murder of 11-year-old Trudy Appleby, who disappeared in 1996 - East Idaho News

MOLINE, Illinois (WBBM) — Nearly 30 years after an 11-year-old girl disappeared in her hometown in western Illinois, a man has been charged with her murder.

Trudy Appleby was last seen on Aug. 21, 1996 near her home in Moline.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said witnesses saw her getting into a gray vehicle with an unidentified man. That day, she had asked to go swimming with a friend, but her father had said no, and Gault said phone records indicate she went ahead anyway, then disappeared

On Wednesday, a Henry County grand jury indicted 50-year-old Jamison Fisher on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death, according to Henry County State’s Attorney Catherine Runty.

Fisher is accused of kidnapping and strangling Trudy, and concealing her death. Trudy’s body has yet to be found. Police and prosecutors said Fisher does not face kidnapping charges because the statute of limitations has expired.

Gault said Fisher was already in custody in Iowa on unrelated charges when he was arrested after the indictment. He will remain in jail in Iowa pending court proceedings in Illinois.

“Today is not about celebration, it’s about a resolution, it’s about accountability, and most importantly, it’s about Trudy Appleby. This arrest does not erase the pain, but it does bring us one step closer to closure. We hope it offers a measure of peace to her family and to all of those who have walked this journey with them,” Gault said.

Moline police first identified Fisher as a person of interest in the case in 2020, along with another man who has since died. Gault said Fisher was a family friend and associate of a third suspect, who died in 2014.

Gault said Trudy’s family had mixed emotions when they learned of Fisher’s arrest.

“This doesn’t bring Trudy back, but it’s a relief, and they’ve certainly earned it,” he said.