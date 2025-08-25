Man beat teen girl unconscious in fight over viewing area at Utah concert, police say - East Idaho News

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man attending an outdoor concert was arrested over the weekend after police say he beat a teenage girl unconscious because of “viewing” issues at the event.

Jacob David Shelley, 47, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated child abuse.

Saturday night, Shelley was attending a $uicideboy$ concert at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre when he had a dispute with a 17-year-old girl “over a viewing area in the lawn area,” a police booking affidavit states.

The two got into a “physical altercation” and Shelley “continuously punched the juvenile female while staff attempted to intervene; however, (Shelley) pushed the staff member away and continued punching the victim, who was now on the ground and unconscious,” the affidavit states.

Emergency crews “had to use a wheelchair as the victim was unconscious” to get her out of the venue to receive medical attention, according to the affidavit. “She had clear injuries to her face to include a large hematoma on her forehead and her nose was crooked, indicating a possible fracture.”

Police say the girl suffered “multiple facial fractures.”

“Due to the severity of the injuries and the unconscious state she was in, severe injuries were obvious. The statements provided by witnesses and the staff member indicate the assault was an intentional act where after attempting to get the male to disengage he returned to assaulting the juvenile victim,” the affidavit states.