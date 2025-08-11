Man killed, another taken to hospital in northern Idaho crash - East Idaho News

SPIRIT LAKE — A 21-year-old Priest River man was killed and another driver injured in a head-on collision on State Highway 41 south of Spirit Lake Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near milepost 18 when a northbound silver Ford F-250 crossed the center line and slammed into a southbound black Ford F-350 towing a trailer.

The Priest River driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The 62-year-old Florida man driving the F-350 was buckled up and taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Investigators say evidence at the scene suggests alcohol may have been a factor. The highway was blocked for about two and a half hours.

Spirit Lake Police, Spirit Lake Fire, and the Northern Lakes Fire District assisted at the scene. Idaho State Police continue to investigate.