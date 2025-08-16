Mick's Home Cooking serves delicious food to Shelley patrons for over 40 years - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — For this segment of East Idaho Eats, I had the opportunity to try a few dishes from Mick’s Home Cooking in Shelley, and I certainly wasn’t disappointed.

Mick’s Home Cooking has been a staple for Shelley residents for more than 40 years, serving classic diner food and amazing pies for as long as anyone can remember. Though it doesn’t seem too well-known outside of Shelley, it deserves to be.

I frequented Mick’s more than a decade ago, and I was thrilled to return to find it even better than I remembered.

During the interview, Diane Mickelsen, who owns the restaurant with her husband, treated me to a “Super Burger,” a country-fried steak, and a raspberry pie milkshake. The shake, which is a slice of pie blended into vanilla ice cream, was particularly good.

Country Fried Steak breakfast from Mick’s Home Cooking | Treydon Baylor, EastIdahoNews.com

The Country Fried Steak breakfast was the first dish I tried. With a country fried steak, two fried eggs and plenty of homemade hash browns, it makes for a hearty breakfast. The sausage gravy complemented the country-fried steak wonderfully without being overpowering. Mickelsen was able to tell me their hash browns, along with their fries, were homemade with potatoes that were locally sourced. Fitting for a restaurant operating in the home of the Shelley Russets.

Super Burger from Mick’s Home Cooking | Treydon Baylor

Next on the roster was the Super Burger. With two patties, some ham and some bacon, the Super Burger is a mountain of meat packed between buns that are made in-house. I am not ashamed to admit that the moment our interview was over, I practically inhaled the burger before my colleague had finished packing up our cameras. If the burger isn’t enough to fill you up, it comes with a side of homemade fries and Mickelsen was kind enough to bring out a big bottle of fry sauce.

Raspberry Pie Milkshake from Mick’s Home Cooking | Treydon Baylor

Our interview ended with the Raspberry Pie Milkshake. It is deceptively simple. Just a slice of pie blended into vanilla ice cream. It was also, however, my favorite item I tried at Mick’s Home Cooking. I had already heard great things about Mick’s pies before our interview, but I’m here to say the pie milkshakes should really be getting all the attention. Pie with vanilla ice cream is already a classic, but who would have thought that blending them could make the combination even better?

Even after our interview on camera had ended, Mickelsen brought out even more food (not that I am complaining). After my colleague had packed away our cameras, Mickelsen emerged from the kitchen with their “Farmer’s Breakfast Sandwich.” The sandwich is your entire breakfast, all stacked between two slices of bread. If Mickelson hadn’t cut the sandwich in half, I would have eaten the whole thing, but I reluctantly shared the other half with my colleague—our videographer, who fancies himself a breakfast sandwich connoisseur, specifically sung the sandwich’s praises.

I would highly recommend Mick’s Home Cooking to anyone passing through Shelley. The restaurant is open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Lunch runs from 11:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mick’s dinner menu ends the night from 4:30 p.m. to close. Unfortunately for those wanting to go in for breakfast on a Monday morning, Mick’s is closed Sunday and Monday.

Mick’s Home Cooking can be easily found at 398 South State Street in Shelley. It’s likely you’ve driven past Mick’s without realizing if you’ve ever taken the old highway between Shelley and Blackfoot. If you’re heading too Blackfoot, the building is on the right, just before the signal near Broulims.