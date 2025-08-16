LDS mission president in Mexico City shot by home intruder - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement regarding the shooting of R. Tyler Wallis, mission president in the Mexico Mexico City West Mission.

“We are sharing the following statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regarding a serious incident involving mission leaders in Mexico City.

“Mission leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Mexico Mexico City West Mission are recovering following an incident that took place on Saturday, August 16.

“President R. Tyler Wallis was shot once by an intruder during an attempted robbery in their home at approximately 2 a.m. local time.

“President Wallis is currently receiving medical care in an intermediate care unit in Mexico City. He is in stable condition, responding well to treatment and under observation.

“Sister [Elizabeth] Wallis was not injured during the incident and is being supported by the Mexico Area Presidency, who are also helping to oversee the missionaries at this time. The Church is cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the incident. All missionaries are safe.

“Our prayers are with President and Sister Wallis, their family members, and the missionaries during this challenging time. The Church is grateful for the thousands of missionaries and their leaders serving as volunteers throughout the world to extend the love and peace that the Savior Jesus Christ offers to each of us.”

This is a developing story. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com as details are made available.