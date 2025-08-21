Motorcyclist hit and killed by semi hauling cattle - East Idaho News

SNOWVILLE, Utah — A man was killed early Thursday in a crash on Interstate 84 near the Idaho-Utah border.

Idaho State Police say the collision happened around 5:20 a.m. at milepost 263, north of Snowville, Utah.

A 61-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri, was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound when a 2024 Freightliner tractor hauling cattle struck him from behind. The truck was driven by a 48-year-old man from Oakley, according to an ISP news release.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, according to investigators.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The truck driver was wearing a seatbelt and not injured.

All eastbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for about eight hours while emergency crews worked the scene.

ISP was assisted by the Snowville Ambulance, Malta Fire Department, Oneida County Coroner’s Office, Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department.