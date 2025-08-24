Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash near Nampa - East Idaho News

NAMPA – A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital following an early morning crash near Nampa.

It happened at 12:34 a.m. on ID Highway 45 at mile marker 22 in Canyon County, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

The driver of a 2026 Triumph motorcycle, a 46-year-old man from Nampa whose name was not specified, was headed south on Highway 45. For an unknown reason, he lost control and crashed. The motorcycle came to a stop in the middle of the road.

An ambulance crew took him to a local hospital with critical injuries. His current condition is unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.