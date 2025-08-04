No Idaho quagga mussels detected yet in 2025 - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (Idaho Reports)– Two-thirds of the way through summer, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced it has not yet detected any quagga mussels after two years of aggressive treatment in the Snake River.

However, the microscopic mussel veligers were not detected in the water near Twin Falls until late September in both 2023 and 2024. ISDA treated the infected river with a copper-based solution both years.

“Monitoring efforts in the Snake River are ongoing and remain a top priority.

While early negative results are a good sign, long-term monitoring is essential to determine the full effectiveness of treatments,” according to an ISDA press release.

The department has collected more than 200 negative samples from the affected area this season, the press release said.

The department said it has collected more than 2,500 water samples statewide this year to test for quagga mussels.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission on April 15 rescinded its closure of the Snake River near Twin Falls to hunting, fishing, and trapping. The closure had been in place since September 29, 2023.

All watercraft entering or moving throughout the state must be clean, drained, and dry to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

All watercraft entering or exiting the section of the Snake River between Broken Bridge (Yingst Grade) and Hansen Bridge must undergo mandatory inspection prior to launch and decontamination upon exit.

According to ISDA, the Centennial Waterfront Park, Shoshone Falls, and Twin Falls Reservoir check stations have completed over 16,361 inspections so far this year.

“Our roadside watercraft inspection stations along with our roving crews have completed more than 112,479 inspections,” the department noted. “We are on track to break our record of 157,356 inspections from 2024.”